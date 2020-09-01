In Sabah, Umno's Bung Moktar and Rahman Dahlan call truce

Zahid said Datuk Bung Moktar Radin (second from right) and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan (centre) have made up over the latter’s open objection to Bung as Barisan Nasional’s election director. ― Picture via Twitter

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 1 ― The rift in Sabah Umno appeared to be mended after the visit of party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here over the Merdeka weekend.

Zahid posted a photo of Umno Sabah chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin and Tuaran division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan in a fist bump, asserting the two have made up over the latter’s open objection to Bung as Barisan Nasional’s election director.

“To celebrate differences in opinion and mutual forgiveness, you need to have a big heart and open mind. DS Bung Moktar and DS Rahman Dahlan are the best examples of this,” he said on Twitter here today.

“Put aside differences of opinion, halt any arguments, work hard and put forth team spirit so that BN can win again this Sabah election. This is a second chance given to Umno/BN to win the people’s mandate. That’s the reminder I gave to Umno Sabah this morning,” he said.

Zahid has been visiting the party’s divisions here over the last two days ahead of the state election. He was in Sandakan yesterday and ended his visit after a meeting in Kimanis here today.

Abdul Rahman asserted some two weeks ago that Bung’s ongoing bribery trial would be a liability for the party heading into the state election when the party had many other capable leaders.

Bung has been charged with receiving RM2.2 million in bribes through his wife Zizie Ezette, in connection to a RM150 million investment in state-owned Felcra when he was its non-executive chairman.

Zahid was not swayed and stayed with Bung as his choice.

Sabah Umno and its Perikatan Nasional allies are expected to finalise seat allocation in the next few days.