Force PAS lawmaker to withdraw remarks about Bible, Speaker urged

KUCHING, Sept 1 ― Another Opposition Sarawakian parliamentarian has asked Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to compel PAS MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh to retract his controversial remarks on the Bible and to tender his apology to Christians.

Selangau MP Baru Bian said he agree with Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii, who wrote earlier to the Speaker, and Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman Archbishop Simon Poh in demanding for Zawawi to retract his remarks and to apologise.

“The MP for Pasir Puteh must be reprimanded to ensure the mutual respect and harmony we have in Sarawak flourishes throughout Malaysia,” he said in a statement, today.

Baru called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to register their protest against the PAS federal lawmaker for offending Christians with his unfounded remarks rather than just forgive and forget.

“There are others who feel that as Christians, we should just forgive him. Yes, there is forgiveness in Christianity but there is also righteous anger,” he said.

Baru stressed that Malaysia is a multi-religious society and that no one religion is superior or subservient to the other.

He expressed his regret that after more than 50 years since the formation of Malaysia in 1963, the country remained divided along racial and religious lines, with religious leaders having taken to Parliament to pass judgment on other religions.

He said it is regrettable that such leaders choose to create division and disharmony rather than promote unity and understanding among the citizenry.

“The case of the Pasir Puteh MP is a damning indictment of the arrogance of a particular group of people brought about by a supremacist mentality,” he said.

“He should be humble and respectful of other religions. By his bold and insensitive comments, he is encouraging others to behave in the same manner.

“This does not bode well for the future of this country,” Baru said.

On August 26, while debating on the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill which sought to increase severe penalties for drunk-driving in Parliament, Zawawi had remarked that the Bible was distorted or changed.