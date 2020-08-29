Mukhriz’s daughter says ‘deeply ashamed’ of RMCO violation arrest

On Thursday, Mukhriz acknowledged that his daughter was the very-important-person rumoured to have been arrested for breaching the RMCO at a pub in TTDI. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The daughter of Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, has tendered a public apology for being arrested over a violation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) on August 21.

Meera Alyanna, also known as Ally, posted her explanation and apology on Instagram.

She acknowledged that she, her husband, and two friends had been arrested for being at a pub in Taman Tun Dr Ismail outside of hours permitted under the RMCO.

“Over the past week, I have been able to reflect on the consequences of my action and I am profusely sorry. Breaking the 12am curfew was not only foolish on my part, but entirely irresponsible considering the current pandemic we are all going through.

“I am also deeply ashamed of what my indiscretions has (sic) brought on to my family, my friends and all of you,” she said when conceding her actions were inexcusable and disappointing.

She earlier commended the police on their professionalism and respect shown throughout the incident.

On Thursday, Mukhriz acknowledged that his daughter was the very-important-person rumoured to have been arrested for breaching the RMCO at a pub in TTDI.

He said he was disappointed about it but insisted that she and her husband fully deserved to be penalised for it.

In her post, Ally said she, her husband, and their friends were each issued a compound for RM1,000, which she paid on August 25.