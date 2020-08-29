Covid-19: 11 new cases of detected in Malaysia today, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12 noon today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, August 19 — The Health Ministry has recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12 noon today, with only one being a locally transmitted case while the rest were from imported cases — leading to a total accumulation of 9,317 cases.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added that there were eight recoveries leading to a cumulative total of 9,038 fully recovered cases or 97 per cent of the total number of cases.

“Out of the 11 new cases reported, 10 are imported cases involving six Malaysians and four non-Malaysians. The cases came from India with seven cases in Kuala Lumpur and one in Selangor, one case from Indonesia in Selangor and one case from Qatar in Kuala Lumpur.

“The locally transmitted case involved on Malaysian. It was detected in Sarawak and was part of Sarawak General Hospital’s pre surgery screening. Up till today, there are eight Covid-19 patients being treated in the intensive care unit with six requiring breathing assistance,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Touching on the Covid-19 cases in the Terendak Military Hospital in Melaka, investigations revealed that two cases were detected from pre-surgery and one was from a symptomatic screening at the hospital.

The National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre was informed of the matter on August 27 and active case detection has been conducted by personnel from the Terendak Army Camp together with the Melaka State Health Department.

As of today, 109 individuals have been identified as close contact.

“They have been screened are waiting the results. Close contact screening and field activities are still being conducted,” said Dr Noor Hisham.