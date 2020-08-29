Ahead of Sabah poll, Muhyiddin says better if state and federal governments on same side

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was welcomed by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal upon his arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport August 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Sabahans will benefit more if their state administration were aligned with the coalition governing federally, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said on his maiden visit here before next month’s state election.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said it has been shown that politically-aligned state and federal governments cooperate better and expressed hope to see this in Sabah.

However, Muhyiddin said that the federal government still gave Sabah priority, noting the allocation of nearly RM22 billion for the state’s development under the 11th Malaysian Plan.

“I am a bit disappointed Sabah is not aligned with me. Imagine if Sabah and the federal government were together as one. Can you imagine?

“It’s not politics, it’s the reality. It’s a bit of campaigning but not really. This is the reality,” he said.

He said that he and caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had been friends and comrades before the latter returned to state politics.

“In our experience, working as minister or not, I would feel people working on the same platform, working as one, speaking the same language will have more impact. I hope this message gets to the bottom,” said Muhyiddin.

He said this during his address to the federal civil service here at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day visit to the state and will also meet members of the Opposition later to cobble together an alliance for the election that will be held on September 26 after two weeks of campaigning.

