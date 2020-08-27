Slim by-election: Perak police say will ensure safety of all voters on polling day

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain says police will ensure the safety of all voters by increasing security control in the area, apart from ensuring smooth traffic flow. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Aug 27 ― There is no need for the Slim state by-election voters to fear for their safety when they go out to cast their ballots on Saturday (August 29), said Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain.

He said police would ensure the safety of all voters by increasing security control in the area, apart from ensuring smooth traffic flow.

“We also advise voters to go out according to the stipulated times as well as to comply with the guidelines on the prevention of Covid-19,” he told a press conference after the handing-over of duties ceremony between outgoing Kuala Kangsar District Police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim, 59, and incoming chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob, 56.

ACP Razali is officially retiring tomorrow while ACP Omar Bakhtiar was previously the Kerian District Police chief.

Meanwhile, Razarudin reminded the candidates, their representatives and supporters to abide by the campaigning period, which ends at 11.59pm tomorrow.

A total of 22,749 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Slim by-election, which will see a three-cornered fight between BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and two Independent candidates ― S. Santhasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who is representing the yet-to-be-registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang). ― Bernama