Putrajaya still studying need to amend Personal Data Protection Act, Dewan Rakyat told

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The government is holding discussions with the relevant agencies and parties regarding the need to amend the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the government would consider the views of various parties on personal data protection, as 15.1 million users had registered for the MySejahtera application.

“We have not brought this to the (Cabinet) meeting because we are in the discussion stage on the need to amend this act. Any decision after this will be left to the Cabinet,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

Zahidi was replying to a supplementary question from Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) on whether Act 709 is applicable to the federal government and on safety guarantees for personal data registered by individuals before entering premises.

To the original question from Gobind on the effectiveness of apps developed by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said there were three such apps -- Gerak Malaysia, MySejahtera and MyTrace. — Bernama