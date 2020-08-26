Minister Saifuddin Abdullah who once backed limiting PM’s term now says ‘philosophy have changed’

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah today said he supports the controversial decision to withdraw a monumental Bill that would have limited how long a person could be prime minister, despite once calling it crucial for government reform.

The communications and multimedia minister said he did not view the reversal as a setback to reform.

He added that the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) remains committed to transparency and accountable governance through other means.

Asked about the change in mindset, Saifuddin suggested that many coalition leaders now felt differently about the term limit for the prime minister’s post.

“Views... philosophy has changed,” the Bersatu politician formerly with PKR and Umno replied to Malay Mail at a press conference held after a government event here.

