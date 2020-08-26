Health Ministry says six new Covid-19 cases today, half from Tawar cluster

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has six new Covid-19 cases today, with the majority of them local transmissions and only one infection coming from overseas. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, August 26 — Malaysia has six new Covid-19 cases today, with the majority of them local transmissions and only one infection coming from overseas, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced this afternoon.

This puts to the cumulative positive cases in the country at 9,291 to date, with the total number of active cases a 188.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five cases were local transmission involving Malaysians in Kedah.

“On the local transmission, three cases were reported from the Tawar cluster while one case was detected from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and the other was detected during the symptom screening in Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital,” he said in a statement.

“The imported case involves a foreigner who was infected in Singapore and reported of the infection in Selangor,” he added.

He said seven patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital today.

The total number of recoveries to date stands at 8,978 or 96.6 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases.

Nine patients are currently in intensive care with six requiring breathing aid.

The Health Ministry also announced that the Bukit Tiram cluster in Johor and Mambong cluster in Sarawak have officially ended today, which brings the total number of clusters ended to 91.

“A total of 10 cases were reported in Bukit Tiram cluster while a total of seven cases were reported in Mambong cluster. No deaths were reported in both the clusters,” it said in a statement.

Malaysia’s total Covid-19 death toll remains unchanged at 125.