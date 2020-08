The Jalur Gemilang is displayed along the boulevard in Putrajaya in conjunction with the upcoming Merdeka Day. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — The Penang state National Day celebration on August 31 has been cancelled because of the Covid-10 situation, said state government official events chairman, Datuk Law Choo Kiang.

“The State Executive Council (MMK), which met on August 19, took the decision to cancel the celebration this year,” he said in a statement today, adding that parades and gatherings on August 31 are also discouraged. — Bernama