Home Ministry working on law to place drug addicts in rehabilitation centres instead of prisons

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said is pictured in Parliament on August 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Home Ministry will amend the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 into the Drug and Substance Abuse Act to place drug addicts in National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) rehabilitation centres instead of prisons, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said the move was seen as able to reduce congestion in prisons, which also house drug abuse prisoners.

“The Home Ministry will table this law in the near future, and now we are working out the details,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

Ismail said this in reply to a supplementary question from Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Permatang Pauh) regarding the government’s measures to ensure drug addicts are not imprisoned but instead placed in Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centres (CCRC) for more effective rehabilitation.

Replying to the original question by Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) on the areas in Sarawak with the most arrests for drug abuse, Ismail said Kuching registered the highest number of arrests at 1,499 people.

“Based on information gathered by the Royal Malaysia Police, AADK, Ministry of Health and private drug rehabilitation centres, in the first quarter of 2020, Sarawak recorded 3,998 cases of drug abuse and drug addicts, with the Kuching division recording the highest number of arrests of 1,499 people,” he said.

In 2018, 4,762 people were arrested while 6,774 addicts were nabbed in 2019, he added. — Bernama



