KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Health Ministry recorded 11 new Covid-19 infections in the country today, bringing the total active cases to 189 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the 11 were import cases from the Philippines involving one Malaysian and one foreigner.

There were no recorded deaths today.

