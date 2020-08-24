Ismail Sabri: 515 arrested, 69 remanded yesterday for various RMCO violations

In a statement today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said out of 515 arrests, 440 were given compound fines, 69 remanded, and six were out on bail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The police arrested 515 individuals yesterday for various violations under the recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a statement today, Ismail Sabri said out of 515 arrests, 440 were given compound fines, 69 remanded, and six were out on bail.

He also said the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Inspector-General of Police has conducted 68,185 inspections to ensure that the necessary standard operating procedures are adhered to.

