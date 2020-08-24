Covid-19: Malaysia marks seven new cases today, five local transmissions

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the locally transmitted cases involved two Malaysians and three foreigners. All five cases were detected in Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Health Ministry recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 infections in the country today, two which are imported cases and five local transmissions leading to a total of 184 active cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the locally transmitted cases involved two Malaysians and three foreigners. All five cases were detected in Sarawak.

“Two of the three non-Malaysian cases were from work-place screening. They did not show any symptoms and had been sent to Sarawak General Hospital while the other case was detected before the patient returned to his home country,” he said in a statement.

Of the two cases involving Malaysians, one was detected from a workplace screening while the second case involved a pregnant woman who was screened before she gave birth.

He said that in both cases, the patients were asymptomatic and are being warded in Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

Of the two imported cases, both involved Malaysians and were detected in Kuala Lumpur. One was a returnee from the Philippines and the other from the US.

Currently, eight patients are warded in intensive care, with five needing breathing assistance.

Cumulatively, Malaysia has registered a total of 9,274 Covid-19 cases.

The Health Ministry said six patients recovered today leading to a cumulative recovery of 8,965 cases or 96.7 per cent of total cases.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll remained at 125 cases or 1.35 per cent of the total cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are no new cases under the Tawar cluster today, which has infected 3,436 individuals to date.