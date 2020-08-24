Amendment to NSC Act to strengthen country’s security, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the proposed amendment was also to improve the NSC Act 2016 (Act 776) which includes authority given to the director of operations to request from any individual or entity besides government entities, any information or intelligence in his or its possession. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The National Security Council (Amendment) Bill 2020 is significant to ensure management of the country’s security is governed and carried out efficiently and effectively.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the proposed amendment was also to improve the NSC Act 2016 (Act 776) which includes authority given to the director of operations to request from any individual or entity besides government entities, any information or intelligence in his or its possession.

“This shows that the government is concerned and committed to ensuring security threats to the country can be addressed quickly and efficiently, and we will take the necessary measures to ensure intelligence sharing and quick integrated response by the security forces in any incident,” he said when tabling the bill for second reading at the Dewan Rakyat here, today.

Takiyuddin said the objective of the bill was to amend the provision regarding the authority to declare a security area, by giving that power to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, whereby the amendment to Section 18 of Act 776 would not affect the role of the council, or MKN, as an advisor in declaring security areas.

Besides improving and strengthening MKN’s membership, the bill also proposed to increase penalties for violations of the obligation of secrecy regarding the council’s affairs, and ensuring the power to make regulations under the Act is not solely placed in the Prime Minister’s hands but would also involve the council. — Bernama