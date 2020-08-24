A-G flags TalentCorp, TH Hotel as worst GLCs for corporate governance

Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid speaks during a press conference at the National Audit Department headquarters in Putrajaya August 24, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) and Tabung Haji Hotel & Residence Sdn Bhd (THHR) were the two government-linked companies with the most unsatisfactory levels of governance out of nine audited federally, Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid revealed today.

When presenting the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 (Series 1), Nik Azman suggested TalentCorp’s issued could be because it has been without a chief executive officer since June 2018.

“A change of government happened in 2018, and that is one of the reasons for the vacancy.

“At that time there was a lot of exercises that involved the restructuring of ministries, where first TalentCorp was placed under the Prime Minister’s Office and then it was changed to the Human Resource Ministry

“During that time the government changed several positions and there were many other agencies with its CEO role also vacant,” he said.

As for THHR, Nik Azman said poor corporate governance became a theme during an audit of the Tabung Haji unit.

Nik Azman said THHR was advised to enhance the functions of its chairman, directors, chief executive and company secretary.

It was also advised to review its standard operating procedures, strategic planning and key performance indicators (KPI), and internal auditing.

MORE TO COME