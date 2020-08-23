Sarawak records three new positive Covid-19 cases from Alam Cluster in Bintulu, says SDMC

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 23 — Sarawak recorded three three new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative cases in the state to date to 691.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), all the three cases were detected following close contact tracing of the Alam Cluster in Bintulu.

SDMC said two of the cases involved locals while one involved a Filipino.

All of them have been isolated and warded at the Bintulu Hospital.

This makes the total number of positive cases from the Alam Cluster at seven. — Borneo Post

