MOH Facebook under fire after PAS minister Khairuddin fined ‘only RM1000’ for violating Covid-19 SOP

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks to reporters during a press conference in Parliament on August 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Social media users have mounted attacks onto the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Facebook page today, over what they term as an unfair penalty for a Cabinet minister.

Just moments earlier, MOH issued a statement announcing that plantation industries and commodities minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali had been slapped with a RM1,000 compound for failing to be in home quarantine for 14 days, as per the ministry’s standard operating procedure.

This came after days of public pressure, following revelations by Khairuddin’s predecessor, DAP MP Teresa Kok, that the minister failed to observe his 14-day quarantine.

MOH’s statement, however, did not appease social media users who were quick to point out the seeming biases in the way the authorities penalised everyday people for breaking the Covid-19 SOPs, as opposed to lawmakers and the elites.

“I’m sorry, I have lost all trust on MOH,all the procedures issued, to me, are mere cover page decorations, regards,” a Facebook user, Muhammad Anis Daud wrote.

MORE TO COME