MOH: Daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia back to single digit despite recent emergence of new clusters

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Utama June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported eight new Covid-19 cases, back to a single-digit despite the recent emergence of new infection clusters nationwide.

Five of the eight new cases involved local transmissions and the rest imported, the ministry said in a statement.

The cases were all found in Kedah where three of the biggest active clusters are. Health Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cases were all from the Tawar cluster, currently among the biggest active clusters.

“There are five new cases from the Tawar cluster reported, bringing the number of positive Covid-19 cases in this cluster to 63 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement this evening.

Up until noon today, 2,942 individuals linked to the cluster had been screened. Almost 90 per cent of them were in Kedah, of which 52 were positive. There are 135 pending results while the rest are negative.

In Penang, 517 were screened and 11 came back positive and 63 pending results. Meanwhile all 11 persons screened in Perak came back negative with no new screening held today.

Dr Noor Hisham said screening for the Tawar cluster is still ongoing.

“We will inform from time to time,” he said.

The cumulated number of positive cases in the country is now 9,257, with the emergence of new clusters increasing the rate of active cases back to triple digits at 183, MOH reported today.

All are now under quarantine and receiving treatment, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Meanwhile the three imported cases reported today involved a Bangladeshi, Dutch and Philippine nationals. The first case was detected here while the second and third were in Sarawak and Sabah respectively.

No deaths were reported today while four patients had been discharged. The country’s recovery rate, among the world’s highest, is now 96.7 per cent.