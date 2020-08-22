Covid-19: Subang Jaya app alert due to hotel quarantine, says MOH

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today explained that the positive case reported in Subang Jaya on August 10 involved a foreign worker who had undergone screening at work. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today explained that the positive case reported in Subang Jaya on August 10 involved a foreign worker who had undergone screening at work.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the foreign national did not reside there, but lived in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras, the location of the case.

However, he said while waiting for the test results, the employer had taken the initiative by placing the case under quarantine at a hotel in Subang Jaya, which was the location listed in the MySejahtera application.

“However, after receiving the Covid-19 screening results, the registration address of the case was updated back to the address of his residence, which was in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras before he was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said all active cases and close contact tracking activities were carried out at the location of the case residence, namely in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn which was also updated through the MySejahtera application as the address of the case.

Earlier, news had gone viral on social media claiming that a Covid-19 positive case was reported in Subang Jaya following a notification via MySejahtera.

MOH advised the public not to share unverified information so as not to cause alarm in the community. — Bernama