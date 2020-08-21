Saifudin urges Malaysians to ‘liven up patriotic spirit’ on social media in conjunction with National Day celebrations

Residents are seen putting up the Jalur Gemilang in front of their houses in Precinct 8 Putrajaya August 20, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― With National Day to be celebrated in 10 days, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah called on Malaysians to liven up the atmosphere of celebration with patriotic spirit even though the country is still fighting against Covid-19.

He said there would be no National Day parade for this year’s celebration, but the people were encouraged to liven up the patriotic spirit and love for the country by expressing the feelings through postings of their pictures or videos on the social media.

“We encourage the people to take pictures and videos and share their creativity of celebrating National Day. Although, there will be no usual events , it does not mean that we cannot liven up the celebration together,” he said when appearing as a guest on TV3's “Malaysia Hari Ini” programe.

According to Saifuddin, this year's National Day will be celebrated simultaneously with the golden anniversary of Rukun Negara as launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last July 9.

This year's National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Pahlawan, Putrajaya, on August 31, followed by the Malaysia Day celebration on September 16 in Sibu, Sarawak.

Saifuddin said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will grace the National Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan and receive the salute from members of the security forces, before giving the royal address, which will be broadcast live.

“Normally, there is no royal address on National Day, but, because 50 years ago, we have the the Yang di-Pertuan Agong declared Rukun Negara on Aug 31, so in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration, (of Rukun Tetangga), we want to have a royal address," he said

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the theme 'Malaysia Prihatin' (Malaysia Cares) that was chosen for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations reflected Malaysia as a united multi-racial country, with the people from different walks of life coming together to face the new norm.

“To be patriotic and caring, there is no need to do big things. Just give a face mask to a friend, remind each other about physical distancing, pick up rubbish by the road side are actions that show we care. There is no need to be a minister to be patriotic,” he added.

Saifuddin said he hoped that all television stations would make efforts to liven up the atmosphere for the National Day celebration. ― Bernama