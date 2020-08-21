New Covid-19 cluster pops up in Titiwangsa, KL

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has detected the emergence of another cluster, this time among restaurant workers in Titiwangsa. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Health Ministry has detected the emergence of another cluster, this time among restaurant workers in Titiwangsa.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first cases, the 9,176th and 9,177th respectively, were already reported on Sunday (August 16).

“The two restaurant workers were detected based on random screening on staff at their workplace, part of the overall efforts for downtown KL,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said close-contact tracing revealed one of the restaurant’s patrons was affected, as the individual began displaying symptoms of sore throat and headaches on Monday (August 17) and was subsequently admitted into Hospital Sungai Buloh.

MORE TO COME