Top court bins MACC’s bid to forfeit alleged 1MDB-linked funds seized from Sarawak party

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has failed in its bid to forfeit RM188,138.26 allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, that was seized from Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP).

This followed a decision by High Court Judicial Commissioner, Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh today.

In dismissing the MACC’s application, Ahmad Shahrir said the court found that the anti-graft agency had not adduced sufficient evidence to support its application to warrant an order for forfeiture to be granted.

The JC also said that on the balance of probabilities, the applicant (MACC) had not succeeded in proving the requirements under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA), to have the sum of RM188,138.26 in the SUPP's account forfeited.

"In the circumstances, I hereby dismiss the application," he added.

Deputy public prosecutor from the MACC, Abdul Rashid Sulaiman said the prosecution would file a notice of appeal against today’s decision to the Court of Appeal.

SUPP was represented by counsel Michael Chow.

In June last year, former MACC chief commissioner, Latheefa Koya said the MACC had filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 respondents to forfeit about RM270 million allegedly linked to the 1MDB fund scandal and received by the respondents from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

She said the action was taken under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001. ― Bernama