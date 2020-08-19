Takiyuddin: PAS, Umno presidents have officially invited Bersatu to join Muafakat Nasional

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19,2020.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 ― The presidents of PAS and Umno had sent signed letters inviting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to officially join the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

Speaking to the media here, the de facto law minister said that he had personally sighted the letters and can confirm its authenticity.

Takiyuddin was asked to respond to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s statement, in which he said that his party’s ordinary members opposed to having Bersatu in MN.

The Umno deputy president told Free Malaysia Today, that his party’s grassroots have not forgotten Bersatu’s attacks against his party, when the two were then rivals, prior to the historic 14th general election.

MORE TO COME