Sabah MCA backs Bung Moktar to lead BN in state poll

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 ― Sabah MCA has affirmed its full backing for Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to lead the coalition in the coming state election.

Sabah MCA state liaison chairman Lu Yen Tung said the party’s stand was in line with the BN spirit which the coalition had always emphasised on.

Lu added that it was BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who appointed Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, to lead BN.

Thus, in upholding the BN spirit, MCA supported him.

“At the same time, with BN also contesting in this state election, this will give Sabah BN a high degree of autonomy to make the best choices and formulate the most effective strategy.

“We must overcome our political opponents in a one-to-one manner to enhance our chances of victory in the state election,” he said in a statement here today.

He said this in response to yesterday's announcement by Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, that Bung Moktar would lead BN's charge in the state election.

Beside MCA and Umno, the Sabah BN coalition also comprises Part Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 26 for the Sabah State Election, with nomination on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22. ― Bernama