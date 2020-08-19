Penang Development Corporation says not involved in Pulau Jerejak development

A general view of Pulau Jerejak May 18, 2016. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 ― The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) is not involved in the proposed Pulau Jerejak development project, its general manager Datuk Mohd Bazid Abd Kahar said today.

He clarified that the state development sold off all of its shares in Tropical Island Resort Bhd to Q Islands, a subsidiary of Ideal Property Development Sdn Bhd in 2016.

“Therefore, PDC is not involved in any proposed development on the island,” he said in a brief statement.

He also said that PDC does not have any records of the involvement of MBI in the transaction of sale of PDC’s shares to Q Islands.

Gerakan vice-president Oh Tong Keong had last week questioned the Pakatan Harapan state government if the 80 acres of forest reserve land on Pulau Jerejak had been sold to MBI Group International, a private firm that grew on the back of cryptocurrency investments that was later embroiled in several corruption scandals that ended up in court.

Oh claimed that the proposed development for the island initially involved the construction of 1,200 residential units, a jetty, hotels, a theme park, a bicycle lane and other infrastructure.

“It has been several years but the project never started and now MBI has entered Pulau Jerejak which raises many questions,” he claimed.

He demanded the state government explain the status of the 80 acres of forest reserve land on Pulau Jerejak.