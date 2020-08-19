IGP confirms Sentul station closed after person under Covid-19 quarantine went there to report attack for violating isolation order

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says the Sentul police station is closed indefinitely as a precaution after a person under the mandatory Covid-19 quarantine went there to file a report. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

DENGKIL, Aug 19 ― The Health Ministry has ordered the indefinite closure of the Sentul police station as a precaution after a person under the mandatory Covid-19 quarantine went there to file a report, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed today.

The inspector-general of police also disclosed that the person was there to report that he was assaulted for allegedly violating the quarantine.

“The complainant, who was wearing a quarantine band at the time, then started coughing and such so we immediately notified the Health Ministry.

“The ministry then ordered the particular section (where the complainant had gone to) to close for the time,” he told reporters after an event here.

Malaysia has imposed a mandatory 14-day medical quarantine for all returnees.

Returnees are tested on arrival and those with negative results must then serve out their 14-day quarantine while those testing positive are sent to a hospital for further treatment.

The Health Ministry has adopted the use of a “pink hospital tag” to be worn by those under home quarantine for 14 days, which serves as a visual indicator that may only be legally removed by an authorised health officer.

They are tested again on the 13th day of their quarantine and are only released upon a negative Covid-19 result.