Royal Malaysian Navy says ICT system is intact despite Dark Web report

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The documents from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) which are said to have been put up on a Dark Web portal as reported by a foreign media agency today, do not involve classified documents that can jeopardise RMN’s preparedness and operations.

RMN Headquarters Strategic Communication Branch, in a statement today, said it had taken note of the matter and would investigate the cause and source of the information leak.

“So far, the RMN information and communication technology system is intact under the close monitoring of the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters’ (MAFHQ) Cyber Defence Operations Centre.

“The RMN views the matter seriously and will not compromise with any quarter involved,” said the statement.

The Singapore Straits Times today published an article titled “Malaysian navy papers put up on Dark Web” and it went viral on social media. — Bernama