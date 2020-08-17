Kedah Bersatu unfazed despite some exits

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 17 — The Kedah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership is confident that the party’s strength will not be affected even though some of its members have decided to leave the party.

Kedah Bersatu chief Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah said this was because only less than 30 per cent of its 45,000 members in the state had made the move.

“This figure is not worrying because we have also received new applications to join Bersatu. We are still positive with the situation, I monitor from week to week at the division-level to see how many have left,” he said at a press conference near here, tonight.

He said most who left the party were also believed to have done so after failing to get positions within the party.

“When I saw the number that left the party in the divisions, I found that they were sulking, and disappointed due to (losing in) the party’s contest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Suhaimi said he was grateful that almost 1,000 delegates from the party’s Armada and Srikandi wings attended the conferences held in nine divisions to carry out the responsibility of electing their respective wing leaders at the central level on Aug 15 and 16.

He said the figure showed Kedah Bersatu remained strong and steadfast behind Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to continue leading the party’s struggle. — Bernama