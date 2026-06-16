IPOH, June 16 — Sitting on a 38.47-acre site within Bandar Meru Raya here, a new Perkeso rehabilitation centre bringing together neuro-robotic and cybernics treatment for patients recovering from serious injuries and illnesses was launched today.

Named the Sultan Nazrin Shah Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre, the facility was said to be the largest rehabilitation centre of its kind in Southeast Asia, with the capacity to treat up to 700 patients at any one time and about 3,000 patients annually.

“Since commencing operations in July 2025, a total of 1,095 patients have received treatment, covering major cases such as accidents, occupational diseases, spinal cord injuries and non-communicable diseases such as stroke,” said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan during the launch.

The centre was officially opened by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Ramanan said construction of the rehabilitation centre began on May 2, 2022, and was completed within four years at a cost of nearly RM1 billion.

The facility comprises 13 main blocks, including accommodation facilities, and offers comprehensive treatment services, particularly in neuro-robotic technology and complementary medicine. — Bernama pic

“The centre was built on a 38.47-acre site within the overall 92.79-acre area in Bandar Meru Raya.

“The combination of heritage, innovation and sustainable design has enabled the building to receive the Platinum GreenRE certification, the highest recognition in green building ratings under the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia (REHDA),” he said.

Ramanan said the futuristic, high-tech facility was inspired by the intricate artistry of Tekat Timbul Benang Emas, a treasured element of Malay cultural heritage.

He also expressed his gratitude to the architect, RSP Architects, and the developer, Permata Rebana & Vizione Holdings JV Sdn Bhd, for the successful construction of the world-class facility.

In terms of operations, Ramanan said the facility comprises 13 main blocks, including accommodation facilities, and offers comprehensive treatment services, particularly in neuro-robotic technology and complementary medicine.

Ramanan also said the facility houses the highest number of Cyberdyne Hybrid Assistive Limb units in the world.

“Through the strategic collaboration between Perkeso and Cyberdyne Corporation of Japan, a total of 65 Cyberdyne units, including Lower Limb, Single Joint and Lumbar devices, have been provided for the benefit of patients receiving treatment here.

“With these technological capabilities, the centre is poised to become a global referral hub for neuro-robotic services and a Centre of Excellence for Rehabilitation through the provision of 151 types of comprehensive services, including neuro-robotics, cybernics treatment, neuromodulation and the Advanced Return-to-Work (RTW) programme,” he said.

Among the other facilities available are the Advanced Biomechanics Rehabilitation Platform, which combines robotics, virtual reality and motion simulation, as well as the Advanced Movement Analysis Laboratory, a pioneering facility in Malaysia that utilises motion capture technology, force plates and electromyography (EMG).

In addition, the centre features facilities such as the Motorcycle Safety Training Track (MSTT) under the Centre for Applied Prevention in Social Security (CAPSS).

“This is a comprehensive rider training facility specifically designed for workers in high-risk sectors and is equipped with simulators and motorcycle inspection workshops,” Ramanan said.

He added that under the vocational rehabilitation programme, various training modules are offered, covering technical skills, culinary arts, creative industries, administration and beauty services to enhance participants’ functionality and employability.

These efforts are further strengthened through collaboration with local industry players, who provide on-the-job training in culinary arts, barista skills and entrepreneurship.

“To support the reintegration of individuals into society, job matching and placement services are also provided directly through Perkeso’s MYFutureJobs platform.

“All these initiatives reflect a comprehensive and holistic rehabilitation approach. We do not merely focus on physical treatment, but strive to help patients rebuild their self-confidence, face the challenges of the real working world and become productive once again,” he said.

He also said that since 2014, approximately 30 to 35 per cent of Perkeso contributors admitted to the Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre have come from the Northern Zone.

“This figure includes workplace accidents and the growing number of non-communicable diseases recorded each year, thereby justifying the establishment of the new centre to strengthen access to quality treatment,” he said.

“In addition, in line with the implementation of protection schemes such as Lindung24, the Gig Workers Act 2025 and the proposed Traveller Scheme, which is currently being planned, the number of claims is expected to increase by up to 200 per cent from the previous average of around 170,000 cases annually,” he added.

Ramanan said this anticipated surge necessitates a more efficient and integrated rehabilitation service capacity.

“Through the development of this centre, Perkeso aims to transform the nation’s rehabilitation landscape in tandem with technological advancements and the need for a more dynamic rehabilitation approach.

“I am confident that the Perkeso rehabilitation ecosystem will serve as a critical component in ensuring that every contributor is not only protected through financial benefits, but is also provided with comprehensive recovery opportunities to return to work and contribute to the nation’s economy,” he said.