BATU PAHAT, June 16 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) are targeting completion of the MyLesen B2 programme by July to help more youths obtain valid motorcycle licences.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the initiative aims to expand access to safe and structured licensing, particularly for young people and those facing financial difficulties.

A total of RM10.5 million has been allocated for the programme this year, benefiting more than 30,000 participants nationwide.

“We hope it will help more youths comply with existing laws when driving or riding motorcycles,” he said at the Youth Empowerment Programme, MyLesen B2 and MyLesen B2 Sekolah (MyB2S) event at SJK(C) Yong Peng 1 today.

Loke said the MyB2S programme, implemented with the Ministry of Education, involves 60,000 students nationwide with an allocation of RM18.5 million. Johor recorded the highest participation, with 8,000 students.

The programme enables students to obtain a Learner’s Driving Licence (LDL) before undergoing motorcycle training and tests in stages, beginning with practical lessons. — Bernama