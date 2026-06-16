KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Parents may now be held legally liable for acts of bullying committed by their children under the Anti-Bullying Act 2026, which introduces the concept of shared family responsibility.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the provision is among the key reforms under the Act, extending accountability for bullying misconduct beyond the perpetrator to family members.

She said the approach differs from most criminal offences, which typically involve only the offender.

In contrast, the Anti-Bullying Act incorporates an element of shared responsibility that may bind family members, including in relation to the payment of fines imposed.

“Under this Act, we have included a clause on parental responsibility. As such, matters such as the payment of fines and related penalties will also be binding on the family. We are transferring liability, or imposing joint liability, on the family,” she said.

She told reporters this after officiating the launch of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal headquarters at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) here today, which was also attended by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Azalina said the establishment of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal was driven by the alarming rise in bullying cases and their serious consequences, including incidents resulting in loss of life.

“We want to raise awareness among children about the seriousness of bullying and the fact that action can be taken through this channel. They must not regard bullying as a trivial matter,” she said.

A total of 56 tribunal members, comprising legal experts and specialists in child-related fields, have been appointed to handle cases referred to the tribunal.

According to her, the tribunal headquarters will operate from the AIAC, although proceedings may be conducted nationwide, including at schools, Legal Aid Department offices or online.

To broaden access to justice, six physical and virtual hearing zones have been established nationwide by optimising existing facilities under the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), the Insolvency Department, the Legal Aid Bureau and unused courtrooms.

She said victims also have the right to bring cases directly before the Anti-Bullying Tribunal if incidents occur outside school or hostel premises, without having to go through the management of the institution concerned.

To facilitate the submission of complaints, the tribunal has also established a public portal that allows cases to be registered online at https://tab.bheuu.gov.my/. — Bernama