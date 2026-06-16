KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has triggered a thunderstorm alert for several states across Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, Sabah, and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Residents are urged to prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning. The warning, issued at 5.15pm, stays active until 9.00pm.

Affected areas

Peninsular Malaysia:

Kedah: Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu

Perak: Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim

Kelantan: Jeli, Kuala Krai, and Gua Musang

Terengganu: Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun, and Kemaman

Pahang: Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Bera, and Rompin

Selangor: Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat

Negeri Sembilan: Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin

Johor: Segamat, Kluang, and Mersing

Federal Territory: Kuala Lumpur

East Malaysia

Sarawak: Miri and Limbang

Sabah: Kuala Penyu (Interior), Ranau (West Coast), Tawau, Kunak, Lahad Datu (Tawau), and Kota Marudu (Kudat)

Federal Territory: Labuan

Thunderstorm warnings are triggered when rainfall intensity is expected to exceed 20mm per hour, either imminently or persisting for over an hour. MetMalaysia states that these are short-term advisories, with each issuance valid for a maximum of six hours.

Residents and motorists in the affected districts are advised to stay vigilant, exercise extreme caution outdoors, and monitor official MetMalaysia channels for real-time updates as the weather develops throughout the evening.