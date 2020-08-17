Government committed to bring country back to normal, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin offering his congratulations to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the occasion of His Majesty’s birthday at Istana Melawati. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and all members of the government’s administration are committed to bringing the country back to normal after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In making the vow before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the investiture of the federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the King’s birthday at Istana Melawati here today, Muhyiddin said the fight against Covid-19 is not over.

Apart from the government’s efforts, he said Malaysia’s success in controlling the spread of Covid-19 during the recovery phase was partly due to the awareness, attitude and practice of every citizen of the country.

“The government will continue striving to curb the spread of the pandemic and urging the people to adopt the new normal, including complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) in their daily lives,” he said.

Muhyiddin said control at all entry points to the country will continue to be tightened and the government had also spearheaded efforts and cooperation with other countries to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine.

“All members of the government administration are committed to bringing the country back to normal where people can move freely, business and industries can run smoothly, agricultural products and commodities can be harvested and sold, children can return to school and university to study, sports and recreational activities can be organised,” he said.

For that, he said the government would give its focus on the implementation of programmes and projects that would benefit, first and foremost, the people and the country.

“Programmes to create more job opportunities and enhance graduate marketability, as well as programmes that prioritise the locals, will be intensified,” he said.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said security control to protect the country from all threats, either domestic or foreign, will continue to be strengthened in line with the King’s decree on the importance of defending the country’s sovereignty.

“The government will also continue with the agenda to empower integrity and good governance at all levels of administration, including among the people,” he said.

To revive the country’s economy, he said the initiatives of Prihatin Rakyat (Prihatin) Economic Stimulus Package and Additional Prihatin, as well as the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) totalling RM295 billion, which is equivalent to 17 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had been introduced to benefit the majority of the people.

“The number of such economic stimulus packages is among the highest in the world and the highest among the developing countries. It is estimated that the stimulus packages could contribute about three per cent to the GDP this year,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the economic sectors in the country had been reopened from June onwards and 15.7 million workers had been able to return to work.

“Our economy has started to thrive and Insya Allah (God willing), with the efforts and support from all quarters, it will recover faster,” he said.

He said all ministries and departments have also been asked to review their respective rules and regulations, as well as the standard operating procedures, to provide faster and more efficient service in the post-Covid-19 era, which requires a fast and responsive government administration. — Bernama