Foreigner nabbed for allegedly attempting to bribe General Operations Force personnel at Malaysia-Thailand border

A Chinese national was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe General Operations Force personnel at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Padang Besar last week. — iStock.com pic via AFP

PADANG BESAR, Aug 17 — A Chinese national was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe General Operations Force (GOF) personnel at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Padang Besar, last Wednesday.

North Brigade GOF commander, SAC Abdul Ghani Mohd Ji said the man in his 40s had offered US$3,069 (about RM12,844.70) in cash and two luxury watches estimated to be worth RM3,500 to its personnel to allow him to enter the country illegally.

“The suspect offered the money and watches for the GOF personnel on duty not to take action against him for entering Malaysia without going through the designated Immigration control post and possessing two Republic Of China passports believed to belong to other individuals as well as breaking the border security fence,” he said when contacted today.

Abdul Ghani said the suspect also ignored repeated warnings from the GOF personnel to not offer the bribes and had offered to increase the amount.

He said GOF personnel also seized 50 pieces of US banknote worth RM12,869 and two watches from the suspect.

“The total value of the items seized is estimated at RM16,367 and the case was handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action under Section 17(B) of the MACC Act 2009,” he added.

In another development, Abdul Ghani said GOF arrested five suspects and seized 1.6 tonnes (1,620kg) of ketum leaves estimated to be worth RM49,200 through a series of five raids under Op Benteng conducted from August 15 until yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama