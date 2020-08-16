Ismail Sabri: Public can appeal for reduction in RM1,000 face mask fine

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob greets members of the public while on the campaign trail in Slim River August 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 16 — The public can still appeal for a reduction of the RM1,000 compound issued on those caught not wearing face masks in crowded places.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said therefore, there was no need to amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to reduce the amount.

“We issue a RM1,000 compound but the people can appeal and the Health Ministry can give a lesser amount. So, I think we don’t have to amend the act because it will need time, whereas the cases are happening and we have to take action now.

“If we are to amend the act, we have to bring it to the Parliament and we can’t make it for this session, we have to wait for the next sitting,” he said after visiting the Independence mural site and the Slim River morning market here, today.

He was responding to a statement from the Kuching MP Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen who urged the government to review the amount of the RM1,000 compound imposed on those caught not wearing face masks because it was a burden, especially the B40 group and students.

Commenting on the Covid-19 virus with the D614G mutation, Ismail Sabri urged the people to keep complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

“I was informed by the Health Ministry that the virus brought by the Sivagangga Cluster has been contained, so it is no longer spreading in Kedah, Perlis and so forth,” he said.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research (IMR) has detected the D614G mutation as a result of isolation and culture tests on three cases from the Sivagangga patient-under-investigation (PUI) Cluster and one case from the Ulu Tiram Cluster.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri who is also Umno vice-president advised Barisan Nasional supporters and the machinery for the Slim state by-election to always adhere to the SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I understand that we want to ensure our candidate’s victory, so you must wear a face mask in crowded places where it is hard to maintain physical distance,” he said. — Bernama



