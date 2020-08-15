Two more men with ‘datuk’ title in remand over more than RM27m Pahang logging project

The order for their remand were issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Magistrate Court here for investigation under Section 16 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Two men, both with the title “Datuk”, were ordered to be in remand today for investigation into alleged corruption involving a logging project worth more than RM27 million in Pahang five years ago.

One of them is a 65-year-old former deputy chairman of a company, who will be in remand for four days until August 18, while the other is a 40-year-old former company chief executive officer, whose remand order expires on August 19.

The order for their remand were issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Magistrate Court here for investigation under Section 16 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to a source, the two men were arrested at 5pm and 10.20pm, respectively, yesterday, after giving their statements at the MACC headquarters here.

It is learnt that the case involves a logging project, covering 6,591.67 acres, in a district in Pahang in 2015. — Bernama