PM Muhyiddin has audience with Johor Sultan at Istana Bukit Serene

The official car carrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen leaving the palace ground at about 10.40am, August 15, 2020. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had an audience with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

The official car carrying the prime minister was seen arriving at the entrance to the palace ground at about 9.30am. Also seen arriving were official cars carrying the state government leaders.

It is the second audience by the Pagoh Member of Parliament with the Johor Sultan since he took his oath of office as prime minister on March 1 this year.

During his first audience last March 19, Muhyiddin briefed the Sultan of Johor on the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir State Assemblyman, was later seen leaving the palace ground at about 10.40am to attend a town hall session with the Johor state civil servants at Thistle Hotel here. ― Bernama