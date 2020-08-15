Muhyiddin: No reason for me to betray Bersatu, the party I founded

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today clarified that he had never betrayed the party. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today clarified that he had never betrayed the party.

“I am the one who set up the party. So, there is no reason for me to betray the party which I had formed,” the Prime MInister said.

He said he had gone through the rise and fall in politics, which he had accepted as part and parcel of life

“Sometimes I am up there, sometimes I’m down. This time around Allah has entrusted me with a great responsibility which is to lead the party and the government. Experience has taught me that everything in life, your position, rank and power are all temporary, so there is nothing to be conceited about.

“They are not going to be yours forever. But running the government is a great responsibility to bear,” said Muhyiddin in his speech at the 2020 Bersatu Srikandi, Armada and divisional meetings today.

The special address was uploaded on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the party’s acting chairman said whatever positions have been entrusted must be carried out with full of responsibility.

“Those who lose in the contest and fail to hold any position, don’t be disheartened or sulk over it. Continue to stay afloat in the struggle. To rise and fall is common in any political struggle.

“Show your sincere effort in the party struggle. God willing, you will have the opportunity to continue to serve the party, race and country,” he said.

The Bersatu elections started off today with the Youth (Armada) wing which will be followed by Srikandi (Women’s wing) tomorrow, while elections for the Supreme Leadership Council would be during the divisional meetings on August 22. — Bernama