Whole of Sarawak classified as ‘green zone’ after zero local Covid-19 cases in two weeks

KUCHING, Aug 12 — The whole of Sarawak have now been classified as a “green zone” with no new local Covid-19 positive cases reported over the last 14 days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this followed Kuching and Serian districts being categorised as “green zones”.

“These two districts have not reported any new Covid-19 positive cases over the last 14 days,” he said in a statement.

“This means that the whole of Sarawak is now green,” he added.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, however, said 10 Covid-19 clusters in Kuching and Padawan districts are still active.

He added that only three patients are still being treated at government hospitals.

“As the whole of Sarawak has been categorised as green, SDMC has decided that the operating hours for businesses in Zone One, covering Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions, will be back to normal starting from August 15,” he said.

He said the decision was made in SDMC’s meeting today.

Since early this month, operating hours for all the businesses in the zone have been revised from 6am to 10pm after a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases late last month.

Uggah said 1,732 vehicles were allowed to proceed with their journey between Zone One and Zone Two as they have the police permits.

He added only one vehicle was ordered to turn back for failing to produce the police permit.

The police have set up roadblocks in the Simunjan and Serian districts to control the movement of people in the two zones.