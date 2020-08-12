Protection Division under PM’s Dept to be rebranded as Malaysian Witness Protection Agency

Mohamed Norazman said the rebranding exercise could indirectly assist the division to connect with the public and further facilitate cooperation with local and foreign authorities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 12 — The Protection Division of the Prime Minister’s Department is in the process of being rebranded as the Malaysian Witness Protection Agency (APSM), said its director-general Datuk Mohamed Norazman Mohamed Ariffin.

He said the rebranding exercise of the division, which was established in April 2010, is in line with its roles and responsibilities involving witness safety and the law.

Apart from that, he said it could also indirectly assist the division to connect with the public and further facilitate cooperation with local and foreign authorities.

“We have expressed our desire for rebranding (this division) to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and he has basically agreed.

“The Chief Secretary to the Government has also been informed and has agreed. A working paper for this purpose is being readied and expected to be completed soon to be submitted to the Cabinet,” he said, when met by reporters at the Witness Protection Act 2009 Outreach Programme Ceremony with the Selangor Contingent Police here today.

The ceremony was officiated by the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, who represented Takiyuddin, and was also attended by Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

Mohamed Norazman added that the division’s rebranding is seen to give an advantage in terms of the appointment of psychological officers which is an important aspect in ensuring the emotions of witnesses are always stable when assisting in the case prosecution.

Meanwhile, Shabudin, in his inaugural speech at the event, said the Protection Division has always been a point of reference for various international and local bodies including the Indonesian Witness and Victim Protection Agency; Witness Protection Unit Hong Kong; United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime, the offices of the high commissions and embassies in Malaysia, as well as other relevant enforcement agencies.

He said with the trust given and its reputation, the Protection Division is always moving forward, providing quality services, being competitive and having integrity, among others.

“In fact, this success can be used as a benchmark for other agencies in ensuring the efficiency and sustainability of the best service delivery,” he said. — Bernama



