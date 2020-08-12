Perak Opposition chief criticises state government for withholding office, official vehicle

Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari speaks during a press conference at his home in Ipoh August 12, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 12 — Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari called out the state government today for its continued failure to provide him with an official office and vehicle that were entitlements of his formal post.

The Perak DAP vice-chairman said he still has not been given access to the Opposition leader’s office in the State Secretariat Building or an official vehicle over two months after requesting these.

“Without an office, it’s difficult for me to carry out the duty as an Opposition leader. I have to conduct meetings and press conference at my house. This is very unprofessional.

“Also I was not given any car for my work purpose. I’m not requesting for a Lexus, I just want an official car to carry out my work when I need to travel outside my constituency,” he told a press conference at his home in Taman Pengkalan Tiara here.

The Lexus remark was an apparent reference to the Perak mentri besar’s new official vehicle.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman stressed that he was not hard up for the privileges of the post, but was instead seeking answers from the state administration on whether it has abandoned policies instituted during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“Why is the delay in providing these things? If the current administration did not want to continue the practice then they should say so directly.

“But now it looks like the current administration led by the Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu are back to the old Barisan Nasional’s practice, where Opposition is not appreciated,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was also the mentri besar when PH governed Perak.

Separately, Aziz Bari said the Perak PH would fully support the candidate of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s unnamed party in the Slim by-election, which the coalition was sitting out.

“We will provide them all the help and support needed,” he said.