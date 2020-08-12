Juru foreign worker housing project cancelled, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during the press conference at Komtar, Penang August 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 12 — A foreign worker housing project in Juru has been cancelled due to strong objections by residents in the area, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said Penang Development Corporation (PDC), together with the company that was awarded the project, Westlite Dormitory (Penang Juru) Sdn Bhd, had decided to abort it.

“PDC had awarded the project but due to the many objections by residents, the company decided to drop the project,” he said.

He added that since then, PDC has yet to call for a new tender for the project.

Westlite was awarded the project to build a five-block workers’ quarters back in 2016.

The project was initially part of a proposed Workers Village project consisting of a 12,000-bed dormitory for foreign workers on a 5.1ha piece of land in Juru.

The project was then reduced to half after objections from residents nearby.

A check on the city council’s site showed that planning permission for the project was cancelled in February last year.

Chow said other workers’ quarters projects, such as one in Bukit Minyak, are still in progress.

“A few months back, we awarded one project to a company to build a workers’ dormitory in Penang Science Park,” he said.

He added that it is logical for workers’ quarters to be located near industrial sites to accommodate workers in the industries.