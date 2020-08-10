‘Is this what Syed Naquib taught?’ Johor DAP’s Sheikh Umar slams Wan Fayhsal over support letter offer

Johor DAP publicity secretary Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, who is also the Paloh assemblyman and former Johor state exco, said he used to know Wan Ahmad Fayhsal as a blog writer who looked up to Malaysian Muslim philosopher Syed Muhammad Naquib al-Attas. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — Johor DAP publicity secretary Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali described Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as someone that has “lost his dignity” for offering support letters.

He said he had lost respect for Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, which he knew from his university days, after his video went viral about how he would use his position as a deputy minister for political gain.

“For me he had stepped on his own dignity. Where is the slogan ‘Bersatu, Beramanah and Bermaruah’?” questioned Shaikh Umar in a statement, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s slogan in Malay calling for members to be united, trustworthy, and being dignified.

Sheikh Umar, who is also the Paloh assemblyman and former Johor state exco, explained that he used to know Wan Ahmad Fayhsal as a blog writer who looked up to Malaysian Muslim philosopher Syed Muhammad Naquib al-Attas.

He was good with knowledge, Islamic worldview, Islamisation and so on.

“When Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was with the group that turned their backs on the people’s mandate after the Sheraton Move, I saw that he was gone.

“This is not the Wan Ahmad Fayhsal that I knew in the past,” said Sheikh Umar, who is also the Johor DAP Youth chief.

Sheikh Umar questioned if this is what Wan Ahmad Fayhsal understood from his journey of knowledge over the past 10 years.

“Is this what Syed Naquib had taught?” He asked.

Earlier, DAP’ MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook and PKR’ MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir also slammed Wan Ahmad Fayhsal for alleged power abuse by offering endorsement letter to gain support in party election.

In a video that was circulated on social media, Wan Ahmad Fayshal can allegedly be heard saying that he will issue endorsement letters in his capacity as deputy minister to help Bersatu Youth members in return for their support.

He is one of the candidates for the post of Bersatu Youth chief in the upcoming party election scheduled for September 27.

In the 53-second-long video clip, Ahmad Fayhsal was also allegedly caught on camera saying that as Bersatu Youth chief, he will be able to make copies and present the endorsement letters to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president.