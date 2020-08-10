Guan Eng’s wife Betty Chew says will fight all-out over expected money laundering charge tomorrow

Betty Chew (second from left), wife of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, leaves the MACC Penang branch in George Town August 7, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, August 10 — Betty Chew today said that she will fight against any baseless accusations made against her after she was arrested and expected to be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) tomorrow.

Chew, who is former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s wife, wrote in her Facebook posting that she did not indulge in any unlawful activities and will seek justice at court.

“What offence did I commit for them to arrest me under the said Act? Could it be related to the consultancy fees I received for work and services rendered as a legal consultant?

“Why were my legal fees received as a lawyer in question,” she asked.

She also claims that her rights were infringed by stating that she is being charged so quickly — four days after her statement was taken.

Last Friday, her lawyer Lee Khai said that she will be charged for her involvement with Excel Property Management and Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

Chew was detained last Friday after she went to the MACC headquarters in George Town to give her statement.

She was accompanied by Lee, sister-in-law Lim Hui Ying and her son Marcus Lim.

Chew was questioned for almost six hours before she was released on MACC bail of RM50,000 at about 4.30pm.

“The whole process was tiring, every single finger of my left and right hand had to be imprinted on a form and my statement had to be recorded.

“Then a mugshot was taken of me on the front, left and right with a report number,” she wrote in her Facebook posting today.

Chew said that she did not know she would be arrested as she initially thought that she was summoned by MACC because of her husband’s case.

Her husband Guan Eng was arrested by the MACC on Thursday after he went in to assist in an investigation into the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

He was charged with soliciting a bribe from the company that was awarded the contract to build the undersea tunnel.

Guan Eng claimed trial to asking for 10 per cent of profits from Datuk Zarul Zulkifli as an inducement to help his company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, get the project to build the undersea tunnel.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.