Call for business hours extension in Sarawak’s zone one

KUCHING, Aug 9 — Business operating hours in Sarawak’s Zone One which had been limited between 6 am and 10 pm from Aug 1 to 14 should be reviewed following the downward trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the divisions under the zone of late.

Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president, Datuk Richard Wee said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) could extend business hours up to midnight since the number of new cases in Kuching, Samarahan dan Serian divisions which came under Zone One were declining.

“This (business hours extension) will benefit many types of businesses, especially those serving food and beverages to the public such as restaurants, bistros and so on. We hope that they (SDMC) will consider (extending the business hours) in accordance with the (current) situation,” he said today.

Speaking to reporters after distributing the Kenyalang Gold Card, a discount and entitlement card program for senior citizens initiated by the Sarawak government here, he said SDMC had previously enforced business hours limitation during the Movement Control Order (MCO) but lifted it after the situation had improved.

“I know the SDMC can adjust it accordingly to go back to normal (business operations) again. However, if they find the situation does not warrant them to allow an extension, we have to abide by it. It is better for us to be careful than be sorry later,” he added.

The business hours limitation was introduced by SDMC following a spike in the number of Covid-19 infections in the three divisions at the end of July, with as many as 25 new cases reported in a day, but the curve eventually flattened over the past one week. — Bernama