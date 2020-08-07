IGP proposes fresh inquest into fireman Adib’s death

Abdul Hamid said police were still waiting for further instructions after submitting the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chamber on July 23. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have proposed that the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim be held again.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said there were new witnesses who would testify in the case.

“To date, we have recorded statements from 54 new witnesses involving police personnel, members of the public and experts, which brings the total to 115 witnesses throughout the investigations.

“I want to be fair because there is nothing to hide. Whatever it is, investigations were completed but we could not find concrete evidence that the late Muhammad Adib was captured, beaten and so forth,” he told Bernama after the handing over of duties ceremony to the new CCID director at Bukit Aman here, today.

Abdul Hamid said as there were allegations and views by a number of individuals that Muhammad Adib was beaten up, the police are recommending for a fresh inquest.

“I call upon those who claimed that he (Muhammad Adib) was beaten up and so on, to come forward. There’s no need to be afraid if you have proof. Individuals who have their statement recorded in an inquest will not be thrown into jail.

While reminding everyone to be mindful when accusing police of not doing their best in solving the case, Abdul Hamid said police were still waiting for further instructions after submitting the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chamber on July 23.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018. He died on Dec 17, after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On Sept 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner's Court ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or more unknown persons. — Bernama