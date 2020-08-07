Guan Eng leaves MACC headquarters to face charges at KL court

The Proton X70, with former finance minister Lim Guan Eng believed to be in it, was escorted by police patrol cars and motorcycles as it leaves the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, August 7, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 ― A sports utility vehicle (SUV), with former finance minister Lim Guan Eng believed to be in it, was seen leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at about 8.30am, and believed heading to the Court Complex at Jalan Duta, where he would be charged in connection with the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

The Proton X70 was escorted by police patrol cars and motorcycles.

Media practitioners had gathered at the MACC compound since 7am to keep track of development since Lim’s arrest by the MACC last night.

Lim was arrested by the MACC about 9.30pm yesterday after giving his statement.

The MACC, in a statement yesterday, said Lim would be charged at the Special Corruption Court, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur, at 9am today under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

It said that Lim would also be charged at the Penang Sessions Court on Monday (August 10) under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

“Both the charges in the Kuala Lumpur and Penang courts are related to the Penang undersea tunnel project,” said the statement.

Lim would also be charged for a separate case on Tuesday (August 11) under Section 23 of the MACC Act at the Penang Sessions Court. ― Bernama