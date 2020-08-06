Transport Ministry: Govt in process of finalising ECRL Section C line

An aerial view of the ECRL construction site in Dungun, Terengganu July 25, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― The government is in the process of finalising the Section C line of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) from Mentakab, Pahang to Port Klang in Selangor, according to the Transport Ministry.

“This process must be carried out with the government taking into consideration several important factors such as project viability, rail connectivity, and financing before approval is given for this line," it said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Transport Ministry said this in a written reply to a question from Loke Siew Fook (PH-DAP) who wanted to know the latest development on Section C of the ECRL project from Temerloh to Port Klang and whether Section C rail scheme had obtained the final approval from the ministry under the provisions of Section 84 of the Land Public Transport Act, and whether the ECRL Section C line would be changed.

Elaborating further, the ministry said the ECRL project line is divided into three sections, namely Section A (Kota Baru-Dungun line), Section B (Dungun-Mentakab line), and Section C (Mentakab-Port Klang line).

It said Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Minister of Finance Incorporated and as the owner of the ECRL project, the company had received the final approval for the rail scheme for Section A and Section B.

“Besides that, approvals for the Environmental Impact Assessment and Heritage Impact Assessment have been obtained from the related authorities.

"The Social Impact Assessment report has also been completed and submitted for approval for the two sections," it added. ― Bernama