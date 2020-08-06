Smoked out on Twitter, Hishammuddin apologises for vaping in Parliament (VIDEO)

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was “caught” vaping in Parliament recently.

A video was uploaded on Twitter handle Mhd Shamin, showing the Umno Sembrong MP “sneaking” a puff from a vape device during his colleague Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s ministry winding up speech on the King’s address on Monday.

In the Twitter post, Mhd Shamin wrote: “Adoiii buat hal betaul laa” with a video attached.

In a reply to the post today, Hishammuddin wrote, “Sorry I didn’t realise — it’s a new habit. I apologise to the Dewan and promise to not do it again.”

Sorry, I didn't realise - it's a new habit. I apologise to the Dewan and promise to not do it again 😔 https://t.co/2BdUl6D9K2 — Hishammuddin Hussein 🇲🇾 (@HishammuddinH2O) August 6, 2020

Hishammuddin used his vape device despite signs in the Parliament building stating: ‘No smoking, no vaping’.

The signage can also be seen as vehicles enter the main entrance of Parliament.

DAP’s Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi raised the matter during today’s Parliament sitting, referring to Standing Order 41 (d) that states a MP is not allowed to smoke in the Dewan Rakyat when a sitting is in session.

“According to Twitter, it was raised that Sembrong MP was vaping on Monday when the transport minister was speaking.

“The home minister (Hishammuddin) himself has already admitted it on his Twitter account.

“I think it is better that we should request for Sembrong to officially apologise in Parliament. Thank you,” said Wong.

The Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon however only said they will look further into the matter and proceeded to call the next minister for his winding-up speech.



